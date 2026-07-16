Public consultation meet held for Mamallan reservoir in Chengalpattu

It is designed to store 1.65 TMC of rainwater that currently flows through the Buckingham Canal into the sea during the northeast monsoon.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that the project would improve groundwater levels in Tiruporur and surrounding ECR and OMR areas, benefiting rapidly developing residential layouts, commercial buildings and corporate campuses.

They added that the stored water could also serve as a drinking water source for Chennai and its suburbs while supporting irrigation in nearby agricultural lands.