Reservoir may cost migratory birds their crucial Nemmeli stopover

The Mamallan Reservoir project, located at Nemmeli in Chengalpattu, was conceived as Chennai’s sixth major drinking water reservoir. Launched during the previous AIADMK government at an estimated cost of Rs 342.60 crore, the reservoir is designed to store 2.25 TMC of water and supply 170 MLD to nearly 13 lakh residents across the rapidly expanding southern suburbs, including Sholinganallur, Siruseri, Kelambakkam, Tiruporur and Mamallapuram.

Spread across more than 5,161 acres and drawing water from a catchment area of over 41,000 hectares, the project has been projected as a long-term solution to Chennai’s growing water needs. Authorities have also argued that the reservoir would improve groundwater recharge, prevent seawater intrusion and strengthen water security for future generations.