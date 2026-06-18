It’s official, Parandur won’t host Chennai second airport

CHENNAI: The second airport for Chennai will not come up at Parandur, said Minister R Nirmalkumar on Thursday, adding that it would explore an alternative site for setting up the facility. While this was being rumoured ever since the TVK-led government assumed power, this is the first time a minister has formally made an announcement.
Speaking to reporters after the Governor's address in the Assembly, the Energy Resources and Law Minister said the government was firm in its opposition to the airport project at Parandur and would explore another site.
"Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's first protest was at Parandur, where he stood with the farmers and villagers. We are not against development, but we don’t want the airport in Parandur. We don’t want to destroy farmers' livelihoods or waterbodies. We will review the project and identify an alternative location," he said.
The minister said development projects would be pursued without affecting agricultural land, wetlands, and natural resources.
Nirmalkumar added that the government would release a detailed White Paper on the power sector next week after a comprehensive review of the department. He said the Electricity Board and several public sector entities were burdened by severe financial stress and mounting liabilities.
Defending the government against criticism over frequent power cuts, he said disruptions reported in 52 locations on Wednesday were mostly rectified within minutes or hours, and accused the opposition of making sweeping allegations without understanding the ground reality.
He also targeted Governor RV Arlekar, questioning why files seeking sanction for action against DMK leader and former minister V Senthilbalaji and others were kept pending for over a week. "Let the Governor explain why approval has not been granted so far," he said, alleging a tacit understanding between the DMK and the BJP.
Responding to criticism by Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin over the law and order in the State, Nirmalkumar said unlike the previous regime, the incumbent was not suppressing crime and had directed officials to take immediate action in every case without fear or favour.
The minister further defended the government's handling of women's safety through the 'Singappen Special Task Force' initiative and said it would be strengthened with advanced technology and infrastructure.
On liquor policy, he said the government would review alleged irregularities involving FL2 licences, recreation clubs and bars, describing them as one of the biggest mistakes of the previous administration. Any violations would be examined and appropriate restrictions imposed after a detailed review, he added.
He also criticised the previous government's fiscal management, alleging that revenue-generation opportunities had been neglected for years, leaving key public institutions, including the transport and power sectors, under severe financial strain.
The White Paper on power sector, he said, would place the full picture before the public and outline the government's roadmap for reform.