It’s official, Parandur won’t host Chennai second airport

Why has the government ruled out Parandur?

"Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's first protest was at Parandur, where he stood with the farmers and villagers. We are not against development, but we don’t want the airport in Parandur. We don’t want to destroy farmers' livelihoods or waterbodies. We will review the project and identify an alternative location," he said.

The minister said development projects would be pursued without affecting agricultural land, wetlands, and natural resources.