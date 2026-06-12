Chennai City needs second airport but Parandur not only option:

Pandian said that the proposed Parandur airport was planned with integrated transport infrastructure, including Metro Rail and high-speed rail connectivity and located near the Chennai-Bengaluru highway. “Chennai risks losing investments to competing cities such as Bengaluru, where aviation infrastructure is often viewed as more capable of supporting future growth,” he warned.

K Phanindra Reddy, (retd IAS officer), said that insufficient connectivity has contributed to investment opportunities moving to other states. “Tamil Nadu has missed opportunities to expand aviation infrastructure in previous decades and should avoid repeating the same mistake. A second airport is important but environmental and social concerns must be thoroughly assessed and addressed before any project is implemented. A greater private sector participation can improve service quality and operational efficiency,” he explained.

Vijay Gopalan, former Chief Financial Officer, AirAsia India, said that Dubai, Tokyo and Singapore have built stronger economies around extensive aviation connectivity. “Chennai needs additional airport capacity to remain competitive with cities such as Bengaluru and Mumbai. A second airport should be viewed as a necessity rather than a luxury, given Chennai’s long term growth aspirations. Airports generate substantial economic activity, attract talent and create employment opportunities.”

Overall, the common theme experts collectively agreed on was that Chennai urgently required a second airport to support future growth, improve connectivity and attract investments. However, though Parandur remained a prominent proposal, it should not be considered as the only option for meeting the city’s long term aviation needs.