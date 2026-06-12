Chennai City needs second airport but Parandur not only option:

CHENNAI: Industry leaders, aviation experts and business representatives have strongly emphasised the need for a second airport for Chennai, stating that the city’s existing aviation infrastructure is struggling to meet growing passenger and cargo demands.
At a panel discussion titled ‘Super Chennai Panel Discussion A Global City Needs Global Connectivity: Why Chennai Needs a Second Airport Now’ held in Chennai on Friday, speakers argued that enhanced air connectivity was essential for sustaining economic growth, attracting investments and strengthening Chennai’s position as a major global business hub.
While many acknowledged the advantages of the proposed Greenfield Airport project, some noted that Parandur should not be viewed as the only possible location for a second airport. Experts have called for the urgent development of a second airport for Chennai, warning that inadequate aviation capacity could affect the city’s future economic growth.
J Krishnan, Governing Council Member of the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said, “Tamil Nadu remains one of India’s leading export oriented states and requires robust transportation infrastructure to support its economic ambitions. Access to Chennai International Airport has become increasingly difficult due to traffic congestion, while cargo transportation faces operational challenges. Uninterrupted cargo movement is essential for improving logistics efficiency and supporting export growth.”
Emphasising the importance of connectivity, he pointed out that global cities required strong transportation links to remain competitive. “Locations other than Parandur, including areas around Madurantakam, can also be considered for future airport development,” Krishnan observed.
Concurring with him was VK Girish Pandian, president, Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association, who piped in: “Airport connectivity has historically played a significant role in attracting industries and investments. Chennai Airport serves as a major gateway for southern India but is increasingly constrained by limited space and growing demand. Improved connectivity between cities is critical for manufacturing, business expansion and investment attraction.”
Pandian said that the proposed Parandur airport was planned with integrated transport infrastructure, including Metro Rail and high-speed rail connectivity and located near the Chennai-Bengaluru highway. “Chennai risks losing investments to competing cities such as Bengaluru, where aviation infrastructure is often viewed as more capable of supporting future growth,” he warned.
K Phanindra Reddy, (retd IAS officer), said that insufficient connectivity has contributed to investment opportunities moving to other states. “Tamil Nadu has missed opportunities to expand aviation infrastructure in previous decades and should avoid repeating the same mistake. A second airport is important but environmental and social concerns must be thoroughly assessed and addressed before any project is implemented. A greater private sector participation can improve service quality and operational efficiency,” he explained.
Vijay Gopalan, former Chief Financial Officer, AirAsia India, said that Dubai, Tokyo and Singapore have built stronger economies around extensive aviation connectivity. “Chennai needs additional airport capacity to remain competitive with cities such as Bengaluru and Mumbai. A second airport should be viewed as a necessity rather than a luxury, given Chennai’s long term growth aspirations. Airports generate substantial economic activity, attract talent and create employment opportunities.”
Overall, the common theme experts collectively agreed on was that Chennai urgently required a second airport to support future growth, improve connectivity and attract investments. However, though Parandur remained a prominent proposal, it should not be considered as the only option for meeting the city’s long term aviation needs.