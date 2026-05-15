All eyes on Parandur as CM Vijay set to review project

CHENNAI: The proposed greenfield airport at Parandur has once again moved to the centre of Tamil Nadu's political and administrative discourse, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay preparing to undertake a comprehensive review of the ambitious infrastructure project that he had stridently opposed.
The proposed review by the newly formed government assumes enormous political significance, not merely because of the project's scale and economic implications, but also due to Vijay's own unequivocal stand against the airport during the height of the anti-Parandur agitation last year.
Highly placed sources in the government told DT Next that the project presently remains in a state of administrative limbo, with no major movement after the land acquisition exercise, as it slowed during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the Assembly elections.
"The status quo continues in the proposed greenfield airport project at Parandur. Though the election process is over, there has been no further progress as the new government is still in the process of administrative reorganisation and portfolio allocation. The Chief Minister is expected to undertake a detailed review of the project shortly, following which the government will take a considered decision," a senior official said.
The review is being keenly watched across political, industrial and bureaucratic circles, particularly because Vijay had personally positioned himself alongside protesting villagers during one of the most politically charged phases of the agitation.
On January 20, 2025, Vijay travelled to Parandur and extended support to residents from Ekanapuram and surrounding villages who had been protesting against the airport for over 900 days then. Even though the police denied permission for him to directly visit the protest venue, he later met representatives of the agitation at a private facility near the village.
During the interaction, Vijay declared that development should not come at the expense of fertile agricultural land and the villagers' livelihoods. Maintaining that he was not opposed to airports or industrial growth, he argued that Parandur was an unsuitable location and urged the then DMK government to explore alternative sites with minimal ecological and social consequences.
His remarks at the time had resonated strongly with local residents, especially after he accused the previous regime of adopting a "double standard" by citing environmental concerns to oppose tungsten mining in Arittapatti while simultaneously pushing the Parandur airport project despite sustained public resistance.
Interestingly, despite the issue occupying a prominent place in his political campaign narrative, Vijay refrained from making any explicit commitment on Parandur in the TVK's Assembly election manifesto, a silence that has since fuelled intense speculation over the new government's eventual course of action.
The previous DMK government had classified the Rs 27,400-crore airport proposal as a "Special Project" under the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation for Special Projects Act, 2023, a move aimed at accelerating land acquisition and statutory clearances.
Planned across nearly 5,746 acres in Kancheepuram district, the airport is envisioned as Tamil Nadu's next major aviation hub with a projected capacity to handle nearly 10 crore passengers annually upon completion. Officials indicate that around 1,700 acres have already been acquired.
The project continues to face fierce resistance from residents across 13 villages, over fears relating to displacement, destruction of fertile farmland and long-term environmental consequences.
Industry leaders, meanwhile, have cautioned the government against halting the project midway.
"For industrially advanced states like Tamil Nadu, a second airport with world-class infrastructure has become indispensable. There should be no compromise on development projects. Preliminary works have commenced, and land acquisition is already under way. At this juncture, stalling the project would deal a serious blow to the State's industrial growth trajectory," a leading industrialist, unwilling to be named, told this correspondent.
The significance of the impending review was further underlined on Thursday when Vijay chaired a high-level meeting of the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department at the Secretariat and directed officials to expedite investment mobilisation efforts.
“We trust Vijay completely. We are hearing that the Chief Minister is likely to revoke the Government Order issued for the proposed Parandur airport project. After all, Ekanapuram was the site of his first public protest after launching his party, and he had then assured us of his unwavering support. He was deeply concerned about the welfare of the villagers and farmers, and we believe he will honour that commitment.
We do not think there is any possibility of the project moving forward. If it does, our protest will intensify. But we are confident that, despite pressure from officials, Vijay will stand by both his promise and the people,” G Subramanian, secretary of the Ekanapuram Village People and Farmers Welfare Federation told this newspaper.