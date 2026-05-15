All eyes on Parandur as CM Vijay set to review project

The proposed review by the newly formed government assumes enormous political significance, not merely because of the project's scale and economic implications, but also due to Vijay's own unequivocal stand against the airport during the height of the anti-Parandur agitation last year.

Highly placed sources in the government told DT Next that the project presently remains in a state of administrative limbo, with no major movement after the land acquisition exercise, as it slowed during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the Assembly elections.