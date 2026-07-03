Ammonia leak death toll rises to 18; fourteen patients continue treatment

In a medical bulletin, the department said 83 workers were affected by the June 21 industrial accident. Of them, 51 have been discharged from hospitals, while 14 continue to receive treatment. One patient is on ventilator support, another is on oxygen support and the remaining 12 are in stable condition under medical observation.

“The Health Department continues to closely monitor the situation and ensure the availability of appropriate medical care for all affected individuals. Coordination with district authorities and healthcare institutions remains ongoing,” the bulletin said, adding that the situation remains under surveillance.