Ammonia leak death toll rises to 18; fourteen patients continue treatment

CHENNAI: The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing and export unit near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district has risen to 18, with one more patient dying on July 2, while 14 women remain under treatment, the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Friday.
In a medical bulletin, the department said 83 workers were affected by the June 21 industrial accident. Of them, 51 have been discharged from hospitals, while 14 continue to receive treatment. One patient is on ventilator support, another is on oxygen support and the remaining 12 are in stable condition under medical observation.
“The Health Department continues to closely monitor the situation and ensure the availability of appropriate medical care for all affected individuals. Coordination with district authorities and healthcare institutions remains ongoing,” the bulletin said, adding that the situation remains under surveillance.
According to the bulletin, seven patients are undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, four at Vels Hospital, two at Venkateswara Hospital and one at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.
The 18 fatalities include 14 workers from Odisha, two from Assam, one from Jharkhand and one whose mortal remains are yet to be transported after completion of legal formalities. The department said the bodies of 17 victims have already been flown to their native States.