DT Next Explains | What is ammonia, its uses, and why workers are at higher risk

What is ammonia and what is it used for

Ammonia is a colourless gas with a suffocating odour. It is manufactured by reacting hydrogen with nitrogen. About 80% of the ammonia produced is used in fertilizers. It is also used as a refrigerant gas, and in the manufacture of plastics, explosives, pesticides, and other chemicals, as a corrosion inhibitor, in the purification of water supplies, as a component of household cleaners, in the pulp and paper, metallurgy, rubber, food and beverage, textile and leather industries, and in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, says the advisory issued by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) of the US.

Why is ammonia dangerous

In most cases, especially those reported in India, ammonia exposure happens in industrial units due to breathing the gas. The severity of symptoms depends on the degree of exposure. The victims will experience burning of the eyes, nose, and throat after breathing even small amounts, while higher doses may lead to coughing or choking.

Exposure to high levels of ammonia can cause death from a swollen throat or from chemical burns to the lungs, adds the ATSDR advisory.

It can also cause serious burns in the cornea of eyes or even blindness.

Those working in industrial units that regularly use the chemical are at higher risk because ammonia causes olfactory fatigue or adaptation – meaning their sense of smell gets adapted to the odour – making it difficult to sense its presence.