Toll in Tiruvallur ammonia leak rises to 9; Panel to submit interim report today

CHENNAI: The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing and export facility near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district rose to 9 on Tuesday (June 23), with health authorities confirming another fatality even as dozens of affected workers continued to receive treatment in hospitals.
According to a Health and Family Welfare Department bulletin issued at Tuesday morning, the industrial accident at the facility in Kannigaipair-Manjangaranai on June 21 has affected a total of 80 persons. While two workers have been discharged, 69 remain under treatment and medical observation in four hospitals across Chennai and Tiruvallur.
The latest bulletin showed a steady rise in casualties over the past two days. Two deaths were reported by 8 pm on June 21. The toll increased to six by 7 pm on June 22 and reached nine by Tuesday morning following three more fatalities.
The deceased are predominantly women migrant workers from Odisha and Assam employed at the seafood processing unit. Official records released by the department identified seven victims from Odisha and two from Assam.
Health officials said those exposed to the leak suffered symptoms associated with ammonia inhalation, including breathlessness, irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract, coughing and respiratory distress. Patients are undergoing treatment at Vels Hospital, Venkateswara Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.
The bulletin said emergency medical teams, ambulances and public health personnel were mobilised immediately after the incident. District administration officials, police personnel, fire and rescue services and health authorities coordinated rescue and treatment efforts, while affected workers were shifted to nearby government and private hospitals.
The Health Department said continuous monitoring of exposed workers is under way and environmental surveillance has been initiated at the facility. A review of industrial safety systems and emergency response protocols has also been ordered.
The three-member committee constituted by the State government to probe the incident is expected to submit its interim report to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday.
Authorities said the cause of the ammonia leak is under investigation. “The situation remains under surveillance,” the department said.