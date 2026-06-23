Toll in Tiruvallur ammonia leak rises to 9; Panel to submit interim report today

According to a Health and Family Welfare Department bulletin issued at Tuesday morning, the industrial accident at the facility in Kannigaipair-Manjangaranai on June 21 has affected a total of 80 persons. While two workers have been discharged, 69 remain under treatment and medical observation in four hospitals across Chennai and Tiruvallur.

The latest bulletin showed a steady rise in casualties over the past two days. Two deaths were reported by 8 pm on June 21. The toll increased to six by 7 pm on June 22 and reached nine by Tuesday morning following three more fatalities.