Tiruvallur ammonia leak deaths: NHRC issues notices to TN govt, seeks detailed report in 2 weeks

How many workers were affected?

According to reports carried on June 22, women workers died after inhaling ammonia that allegedly leaked from the factory premises. Several others were taken ill when the incident occurred. The workers were reportedly resting in a nearby room at the time of the leak.

More than 70 workers were admitted to various hospitals in Chennai and Tiruvallur for treatment soon after the incident.

The Tamil Nadu government has also ordered a probe into the incident and constituted a three-member committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the ammonia leak.

The NHRC said it would examine the report from the state authorities before deciding on further action.