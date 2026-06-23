Tiruvallur ammonia leak deaths: NHRC issues notices to TN govt, seeks detailed report in 2 weeks

CHENNAI: Taking suo motu cognizance of the reported death of workers after an ammonia leak at a seafood processing unit in Tiruvallur, the National Human Rights Commission issued notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and police chief seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.
The report should include the status of health of the affected workers and also the disbursement of the relief amount announced by the State government to be paid to the families of the deceased workers, it directed.
Citing news reports about the incident, which has so far claimed nine lives, the commission observed that it raised serious issues of human rights violations.
Issuing notices to the Chief Secretary and police chief seeking a report on the incident, it said, "The report is also expected to include the status of health of the workers as well as the disbursement of the relief amount announced by the State government to be paid to the next of kin of the deceased workers."
According to reports carried on June 22, women workers died after inhaling ammonia that allegedly leaked from the factory premises. Several others were taken ill when the incident occurred. The workers were reportedly resting in a nearby room at the time of the leak.
More than 70 workers were admitted to various hospitals in Chennai and Tiruvallur for treatment soon after the incident.
The Tamil Nadu government has also ordered a probe into the incident and constituted a three-member committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the ammonia leak.
The NHRC said it would examine the report from the state authorities before deciding on further action.