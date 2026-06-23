Survivors of Tiruvallur ammonia leak tragedy reel from grief, gloom, uncertainty

Among those under treatment is a 17-year-old worker from Odisha who is shifted to the general ward at a private hospital in Kannigaipair on Monday morning. She was still suffering from severe coughing and vomiting. Workers accounts suggest there could be more employees below the age of 18.

A 20-year-old male survivor told DT Next his younger sister was hospitalised following the leak. She is 16. The exact number of underage workers could not be independently verified.

“We could not individually verify the age as many workers’ Aadhaar cards are held by agents. We’re in the process of recovering them. Most of them appear to be between 18 and 25 years old,” said a revenue official overseeing relief arrangements.

Worker accounts also offer clues as to why women appear to have borne the brunt of the tragedy. Their quarters were located around 50 metres from the refrigeration unit, while male workers were housed farther away. The leak occurred around 10.30 am, shortly after employees finished breakfast and returned to their rooms.