Single HPV shot can prevent cervical cancer: Study

The vaccine effectiveness against persistent HPV types that are responsible for the majority of cervical cancers across the world was a remarkable 97% across all groups.

Explaining the virus and its various strains, obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr P Narmadha of the Women Wellness Clinic, said, “Cervical cancer is caused by HPV or Human Papillomavirus, a common sexually transmitted infection that has over 100 types. The high-risk types (16 and 18) cause 70-90% of cervical cancers. The vaccine works best if given before first exposure to the virus, which is why it is recommended for young women.”

Dr PV Anuradha, senior obstetrician and gynaecologist at Rainbow Children’s Hospital observed that the revelation was a milestone, especially for countries like India which stagger under the burden of a high number of cervical cancer cases. “Despite being available in India since 2008, takers for the vaccine are low as the two-dose regimen cost close to Rs 8,000. The study provides definitive evidence that a single dose of HPV vaccine provides adequate protection as opposed to the two doses that were considered the norm so far. In India, everyday nearly 6 women die due to cervical cancer, so these results will ensure that more people come into the circle of getting it,” she added.