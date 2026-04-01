TN’s cervical cancer screening stuck at 10%, reveals study

The study, conducted in 2024 by researchers from the ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, along with state health authorities, and published in Scientific Reports (2026), found that just 10% of women aged 30-69 years in Tamil Nadu had undergone cervical cancer screening at least once in their lifetime.

Drawing on a state-wide survey of 4,184 women across all districts, the study offers one of the most comprehensive community-level assessments of screening coverage and the care pathway in Tamil Nadu. While Tamil Nadu performs better than the national average of about 2%, it remains far short of the World Health Organization’s target of 70% coverage.