Editorial: Tamil Nadu leads HPV push

Besides allocating Rs 36 crore, it had constituted a state advisory committee to oversee the roll-out. Following a recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI), Tamil Nadu has been proactive in the implementation for both school-going and non-school-going girls in the age group 9-14 years. It would be conducted in campaign or mission mode and in a phased manner as a part of the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

Unlike the UIP, which has wider acceptance due to sustained information and awareness campaigns conducted during the past few decades, the HPV vaccination would require a special campaign involving teachers, parents and students. India had faced waves of misinformation relating to COVID-19 and earlier with regard to measles, mumps and rubella vaccination. The HPV vaccine, too, had its share of misinformation. Despite studies having clearly shown that the vaccine has 99% efficacy, unscientific and baseless claims to the contrary are being circulated in messaging and social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp.