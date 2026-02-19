Cervical cancer testing worth Rs 1 cr at all GCC-run 360 health facilities

CHENNAI: The HPV-DNA testing to detect cervical cancer will be rolled out across the 360 health facilities run by the Corporation in 15 zones, with 50,000 RTPCR test kits to be procured at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore.
Samples collected will be analysed at the RTPCR laboratory in the Communicable Diseases Hospital (CDH) as part of expanded cancer screening for women.
Similarly, AI-based software, worth Rs 1 crore, will automatically analyse X-ray images across all 15 zones, using existing TB screening units. The equipment will be procured to support faster interpretation of scans and generation of diagnostic reports.
Digital information boards will also be installed in 60 GCC health facilities at Rs 50 lakh. Infrastructure works include construction of a new building for the District TB Hospital in Pulianthope at Rs 5 crore, and a new outpatient block at CDH in Tondiarpet (at Rs 6 crore) to replace ageing structures.
Furthermore, high-end foetal pulse oximeters will be installed across 19 maternity hospitals, 19 radiologists will be appointed across 16 Urban Community Health centres and three 24-hour emergency obstetric centres.
Repair and refurbishment works will also be carried out in 341 GCC-run health facilities across the city.
COMING UP
HPV-DNA cervical cancer screening: Rs 1 cr
50,000 RTPCR kits: At all GCC health facilities
Digital information boards: Rs 50 lakh
AI-based x-ray analysis: Rs 1 cr
Foetal pulse oximeters at 19 maternity hospitals: Rs 23 lakh
District TB Hospital in Pulianthope: Rs 5 cr
New OPD Block at CDH, Tondiarpet: Rs 6 cr
Naturopathy units at 3 UPHC in Puzhal, Padi, Porur: Rs 3 cr