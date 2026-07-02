Explained | VB-G RAM G replaces MGNREGA: 125 workdays, higher wages and states' concerns

To facilitate the rollout, the government released an interim allocation of Rs 95,692.31 crore and issued operational guidelines for the programme, which guarantees 125 days of wage employment, revises the Centre-State funding pattern and raises daily wages nationwide.

The rollout follows months of political opposition from several states over changes to funding, allocation of work, and implementation.

The national launch of the VB-G RAM G Act was held on July 2 at Mukkavaripalle village in Obulavaripalle mandal of Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh.