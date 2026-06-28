VB G RAM G will guarantee only centralisation, financial stress on states: Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Modi government, "vengeful and petty" as ever, bulldozed the repeal of MGNREGA through Parliament without any thorough consultation with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development, state governments, or other relevant stakeholders.

Now it emerges that several states have raised concerns regarding its substitute VB G RAM G scheduled for launch from July 1, Ramesh said on X.

BJP-governed states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand have opposed the huge additional expenditure burden that is set to be levied on states, he said.

Four other state governments have opposed the blackout period of the scheme during the peak agricultural season, Ramesh said, adding at least five states have sought an increase in the wages of rural workers.