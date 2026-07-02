VB-G RAM G SCHEME | Restore funding pattern, Gandhi's name: TN Govt to Centre

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said the revised funding pattern would impose an additional financial burden of more than Rs 5,000 crore annually on the State.



Referring to the new guidelines, the Chief Minister said the scheme now mandates a 60:40 cost-sharing ratio between the Union and State governments across wage, material and administrative components.



He requested the Centre to restore the earlier funding pattern by bearing 100 per cent of the wage and administrative costs, while sharing the material component in a 75:25 ratio between the Union and State governments.



The Chief Minister also raised concerns over the provision requiring States to notify a fixed 60-day period every financial year during peak sowing and harvesting seasons, when employment under the scheme would remain suspended.