Not the divorce but social media announcement came as a shock, says Aarti Ravi

CHENNAI: Actor Jayam Ravi's estranged wife Aarti issued a statement on social media saying that her words on his divorce announcement were misinterpreted.

Days after the actor announced his divorce via social media, Aarti Ravi had claimed in a statement earlier this month that the announcement was made "without her knowledge or consent". In a long note posted on Instagram, she had stated that the decision left her and her children "blindsided".

Post the statement, Ravi went on record in an interaction with DT Next and had said that the matter was properly discussed in front of family members.

several interviews to the media said that he was disrespected by his estranged wife and her family.

Responding to the reports, Aarti in her statement today clarified that her previous post was referring to the public announcement that was claimed to have been issued through mutual consent. "I maintain that this came as a shock and was not a reference to the unilateral divorce that is underway. It's unfortunate that my words were misinterpreted," Aarti wrote and said she was still hoping for a private conversation on this matter "which till date has been denied."

She added that "in light of the ongoing public commentary surrounding my personal life, I find it important to emphasise that my silence is not a sign of weakness or guilt."

In her statement captioned "When they go low, we go high", Aarti also said she would not respond to those trying to portraying her in a negative light and would trust the legal system to bring justice.

In recent interviews, actor Jayam Ravi said that he did not have a separate bank account and that his wife had control over his finances. He also alleged that Aarti's mother, who produced some of his films, reportedly classified them as losses despite them delivering box office results. He also said that their house helps were treated better than him.

In her previous statement, Aarti had mentioned that the decision to walk out of the marriage was purely one-sided. The statement from her social media page read, “I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. For some time, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly with my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue in a manner that honours the commitment we made to one another and to our family. Sadly, that opportunity was not afforded to me, leaving both my children and me completely blindfolded by his announcement. The decision to walk out of our marriage is purely one sided and does not benefit our family.”

Jayam Ravi is the son of veteran film editor A Mohan and Aarti the daughter of television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar. The couple who got married in 2009 are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.

The actor filed for a divorce in the family welfare court in Chennai. A hearing in the matter has been scheduled for October 10.

Also, in an exclusive interview with this newspaper, singer/musician and certified spiritual therapist Keneeshaa Francis who was linked to the actor denied the rumours.

We will have to wait and watch if Jayam Ravi, who reportedly shifted base to Mumbai recently, would respond to Aarti's latest statement.

(With Inputs from Online Desk)