Jayam Ravi shifts his base to Mumbai to focus on Hindi films

CHENNAI: Videos of actor Jayam Ravi at Mumbai Airport surfaced on Friday. Following this, there were widespread reports that the actor has shifted his base to Mumbai.

While DT Next contacted sources close to the actor, they confirmed and said, "Jayam Ravi has set up a new office in Mumbai. He will be meeting a few Hindi film production houses in the coming days to work on a few Hindi movies. However, he will also concentrate on south projects sitting in Mumbai."

A few days ago, in an exclusive chat with us, Jayam Ravi opened up on the speculations about his separation from his wife Aarti and scored out the rumours.

In the work front, Jayam Ravi is gearing up for the release of Brother with Rajesh M. He also has Genie helmed by debutant Arjunan Jr and Kadhalikka Neramillai with Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi in the pipeline.