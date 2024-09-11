Public announcement of divorce made without my consent, says Aarti

CHENNAI: After the official announcement made by actor Jayam Ravi regarding separation from his wife, Aarti has now responded with a clarification statement saying that the announcement was made without her knowledge or consent.

In a statement on her social media handle with a letter head that mentions her as Aarti Ravi, she said that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves.

“I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a signiﬁcant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves,” she said in the post.

She further added that she tried to speak directly with her husband Jayam Ravi but did not get the chance and this decision was purely one-sided.

“For some time, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly with my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue in a manner that honours the commitment we made to one another and to our family. Sadly, that opportunity was not afforded to me, leaving both my children and me completely blindsided by this announcement. The decision to walk out of our marriage is purely one sided and does not beneﬁt our family, she opined.

Aarti, who is the daughter of noted television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, and Ravi got married in 2009 and have two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. Their older son Aarav played a pivotal role in Ravi's Tik Tik Tik film.