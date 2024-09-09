Actor Jayam Ravi officially announces separation from his wife Aarti

CHENNAI: The speculation of actor Jayam Ravi pathing away from his marriage life was circulating in social media for the past few weeks.

On Monday, the actor has officially announced his separation from his wife Aarti.

Sharing a post on X, the actor stated that the decision to separate has been taken in the best interest of everyone involved. He requested people to respect their privacy and refrain from any assumptions or rumours. Jayam Ravi also assured that he will always continue to bring joy and entertainment through his films.

Grateful for your love and understanding.



Jayam Ravi pic.twitter.com/FNRGf6OOo8 — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) September 9, 2024

Jayam Ravi and Aarti got married in 2009 and have two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. His elder son Aarav played a pivotal role in his father's 'Tik Tik Tik' movie.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Brother directed by Rajesh M. The film is set to hit the screens for Deepavali.