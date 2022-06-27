Always a bridesmaid, never the bride

Other actions that appeared seemingly trivial at the outset but assumed significance in catalysing the deep divisions of the party include OPS’s son P Ravindranath calling on Chief Minister MK Stalin as the AIADMK high command was crying hoarse about failure and mismanagement of the government. OPS’s ‘heartfelt’ tributes to Kalaignar in the Assembly was also viewed by some political experts as currying favour with the enemy. At the GC meet, OPS was booed and even held responsible for the drubbing taken by the AIADMK at the Assembly elections held last year.

The probabilities of OPS’s fortunes turning around seem unlikely, considering how he has perpetually been relegated to the background. Even in the case of the late leader Jayalalithaa, OPS had lingered like a trusted lieutenant but had never managed to garner the kind of mass appeal that would enable him to emerge as the leader.