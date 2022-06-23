AIADMK GC meet throws traffic out of gear on Poonamallee High Road

CHENNAI: The AIADMK’s general council meeting at a wedding hall in Vanagaram, which attracted hundreds of vehicles and thousands of party workers to the venue, had left the traffic flow on Poonamallee High Road out of gear for several hours on Thursday.

Vehicles piled up for several kilometers on both sides of PH Road and Chennai-Bengaluru highway leaving many regular motorists stranded on the road for more than two hours.