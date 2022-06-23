AIADMK GC meet throws traffic out of gear on Poonamallee High Road

CHENNAI: The AIADMK’s general council meeting at a wedding hall in Vanagaram, which attracted hundreds of vehicles and thousands of party workers to the venue, had left the traffic flow on Poonamallee High Road out of gear for several hours on Thursday.
Vehicles piled up for several kilometers on both sides of PH Road and Chennai-Bengaluru highway leaving many regular motorists stranded on the road for more than two hours.
Honking from restless motorists and sirens of ambulances filled a stretch of the road where vehicles lined up along with haphazard parking from as early as 8 am on Thursday. Traffic was also disrupted at Vadapalani, Aminjikarai, Maduravoyal, Thiruverkadu and Porur.
At least three ambulances were stuck in the traffic for half an hour before police rushed in to clear the traffic. Lack of proper vehicle parking arrangements led the AIADMK workers topark their vehicles in a haphazard manner on the road, shrinking the road space for regular motorists.
The party workers who parked their vehicles at least one km away from the venue were seen walking on the main road, leaving very little space for the vehicle users. Road users also noted that several junctions remained unmanned by the police.