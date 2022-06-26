People will punish EPS camp: AIADMK leader Panneerselvam

MADURAI: Hitting out at the rival Edappadi K Palaniswami camp, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday said 'cadres are on my side', and asserted that people and party workers would punish his detractors.

Party workers are on my side, Panneerselvam (OPS) told reporters here and added that he would also always be with the cadres. On his arrival here, enroute to his home district of Theni, OPS was accorded a warm welcome by his supporters.