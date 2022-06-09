Could rise in Covid cases across India be 4th wave, match IIT-K models?

In February this year, researchers at IIT Kanpur had put out a report titled ‘Fourth Wave of Covid-19 in India: Statistical Forecasting’ by the Department of Mathematics and Statistics in a preprint server Medrxiv which concluded that that the fourth wave of Covid-19 in India could arrive after 936 days from the initial data availability date, which is January 30, 2020. Therefore, the fourth wave was predicted to start from June 22, 2022, reaching its peak on August 23, 2022 and ending on October 24, 2022. ‘Moreover, the 99% confidence interval for the date, when the curve will reach the peak, is approximately from August 15, 2022 to August 31, 2022,’ the report stated. The study conducted in the Gaussian Distribution model compared the Covid-19 trends in Zimbabwe and India. A previous study by IIT Kanpur on the third Covid-19 wave was also very close to the actual rise and fall of cases due to the Omicron variant.