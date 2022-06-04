Ma Subramanian visits Covid cluster areas in T Nagar

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the Covid-19 cluster cases at Thirupura apartments in T Nagar on Saturday. He said that the cases are seeing an increasing trend in the world and Kerala, Maharashtra are recording more than 1,000 cases daily.

Taking the same into consideration, Chief Minister MK Stalin has asked the State Health Department to stay alert. "Over the past three months, there have been no deaths due to Covid-19 in the State. After declining to about 22 daily cases, the cluster cases emerged in educational institutions and that led to a surge in the cases of Covid-19, the Health Minister said.

Currently, there are no cases of Covid-19 at Sathya Sai Medical College and IIT Madras, while 23 active cases are present in Anna University and 196 people who tested positive for Covid-19 at VIT Kelambakkam, three of them have recovered and 193 are isolated and under treatment.

"The educational institutions should ensure that the students follow all safety measures in common eating places and adhere to use of masks in the campus. Currently, there are 370 active cases in Chennai and are being treated in home isolation. However, no one is witnessing any severe symptoms and are recovering well, " he said. He added that students travelling from other States are getting affected. Though these students are vaccinated but the effectiveness of the vaccines must have reduced over time and mostly it is the Omicron variant cases, that spreads easily.

A family of six in Thousand Lights had tested positive for Covid-19. The officials from the state health department have visited the family and they are expected to be out of isolation in next three days. The state health department officials say that there is a need to control family clusters. "The volunteers will be monitoring the patients in case of family clusters and assist them with essentials and medicines. Zone 9 and 12 are seeing an increase of Covid-19 cases in the city. The contact tracing of such families will also be done, " Ma Subramanian said.