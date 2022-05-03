XE variant detected in India; INSACOG yet to reveal location

CHENNAI: Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG) has published its weekly report today detecting the country's first XE variant case.

However, in the bulletin published, the exact location where the case was detected has not been revealed.

"Omicron (BA.2) is the dominant variant in India to date. As compared to previous week, 12 states have shown an increase in cases, while 19 states have shown a decline. Suspected recombinant sequences are under further analysis. BA.2.10 and BA.2.12 are BA.2 sub-lineages that have been detected and many old BA.2 sequences have been reclassified into these new sub-lineages. So far these sub-lineages are not reported to be associated with increase severity of disease," the bulletin said.

As per the bulletin, the total number of samples processed and sequenced stands at 2,09,194. While the number sequences analysed is 2,06,346.

Along with the samples sequenced by IGSLs under State government MoUs (34,763), the total number of samples sequenced is 2,43,957.