Covid cases climb to 144 in TN; highest in Chennai

CHENNAI: The cases of Covid saw a surge in the State as 144 cases, including six imported cases, were reported on Tuesday. The total number of cases of Covid in Tamil Nadu stood at 34,56,317. Four imported cases from Turkey, one from Singapore and one from Jharkhand were reported.

The highest of 82 cases were reported in Chennai, while Chengalpattu had 29 cases. Coimbatore and Kancheepuram recorded seven and five cases respectively and Tiruvallur recorded four cases. Two case each were recorded in Madurai, Salem and Vellore had two cases each of Covid. One case was recorded in Ranipet, Sivagangai, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tiruchy.

With 10,743 samples being tested for Covid in the past 24 hours, the total positivity rate in the State stood at 0.8 per cent, while 2.4 per cent TPR was reported in Chennai and Chengalpattu both.

About 79 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State post Covid treatment, taking the total number of recoveries post Covid to 34,17,365. The deaths due were nil and the death toll stood at 38,025.