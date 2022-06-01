45 more Covid cases reported at VIT campus; total at 163

Till now, Sathya Sai college and IIT Madras has nil case and Anna University has 23 active cases. He added that at least 1,500 samples were taken from the students at VIT. The number of cases is expected to increase further.

The State Health Department sent the samples from these three educational institutions for the whole genomic sequence, and 99 percent turned BA2 variant of Covid. Only one person from the Navallur test report was a BA4 variant, the minister stated that the person has recovered. Also, samples from VIT has sent for genomic sequence and expected soon.

As the cases spread faster, the infection continues to surge in many states in India, including Delhi, Kerala and Mumbai and continue to report over 500 - 1,000 cases daily.

"The vaccine against Covid was effective among the infected patients from a serious illness. We have planned to set up one lakh camps for a special mega vaccination camp on June 12," said the Health Minister.