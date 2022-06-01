45 more Covid cases reported at VIT campus; total at 163

CHENNAI: As many as 45 more students tested positive for Covid at VIT Chennai campus on Wednesday, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. So far, over 4,192 samples have been tested and 163 students have tested positive at the institution.
"Recently, the cases in Tamil Nadu reported below 100, and no death was recorded. We witnessed clusters at IIT Madras, Anna University, and Sathya Sai Medical College, the virus spread from the students who returned from other states. But the situation is under control," said Subramanian.
Till now, Sathya Sai college and IIT Madras has nil case and Anna University has 23 active cases. He added that at least 1,500 samples were taken from the students at VIT. The number of cases is expected to increase further.
The State Health Department sent the samples from these three educational institutions for the whole genomic sequence, and 99 percent turned BA2 variant of Covid. Only one person from the Navallur test report was a BA4 variant, the minister stated that the person has recovered. Also, samples from VIT has sent for genomic sequence and expected soon.
As the cases spread faster, the infection continues to surge in many states in India, including Delhi, Kerala and Mumbai and continue to report over 500 - 1,000 cases daily.
"The vaccine against Covid was effective among the infected patients from a serious illness. We have planned to set up one lakh camps for a special mega vaccination camp on June 12," said the Health Minister.