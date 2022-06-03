TN logs 112 cases of Covid; Ma Su says situation under control

CHENNAI: As many as 112 cases of Covid were reported in Tamil Nadu, including one imported case from UAE. A total of 34,55,871 cases have been reported in the State so far. The active cases stood at 756, with the highest of 370 cases in Chennai.

Chennai recorded the highest 81 cases on Friday. However, health minister Ma Subramanian said that the situation in Chennai is under control as the patients who tested positive as part of college clusters are under control and being monitored. As many as 196 cases have been reported at VIT Kelambakkam so far.

Chengalpattu had 11 cases on Friday, while five cases were reported in Tiruvallur, four cases in Kancheepuram and Coimbatore reported three cases. While two cases was reported in Tirunelveli and one case each was reported in Kanniyakumari , Krishnagiri, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruchy.

After 14,038 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the State positivity rate stands at 1 per cent. Chennai has the highest positivity rate of 3 per cent. As many as 68 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,17,090. No deaths were reported in the State and the death toll stands at 38,025.