Dushara Vijayan's look from Dhanush's 'Raayan' revealed

CHENNAI: The makers of the actor-director Dhanush's upcoming directorial 'Raayan' on Saturday announced that 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' fame Dushara Vijayan would be part of the film.

A few months ago we broke the news exclusively that Dushara would be playing Dhanush's sister in Raayan.

The actor took to her official X handle and made the announcement with a Black/White poster, where she is seen sitting on the roof of a building with what is likely to be Ennore Thermal Power Station in the background.

Dushara wrote that being part of the film is a "goal come true moment" for her and a "heartfelt gift to my younger self who never stopped believing". (Sic)

Dushara felt gratitude towards the Oscar award-winning composer AR Rahman and actor-director Dhanush, who is helming his second directorial venture 'Raayan' after the much-appreciated 'Pa Paandi'.

"@dhanushkraja sir has been one of my greatest inspirations to pursue acting as a career. Seeing him perform on screen to sharing screen with the added bonus of working under his direction feels surreal. @arrahman sirrr, waking up to your music every day and one morning, I woke up to find myself a part of a film featuring your music. @arrahman sirrr, waking up to your music every day and one morning, I woke up to find myself a part of a film featuring your music," (Sic) she wrote.

She also reminisced her journey from being a host on the channel's program to being part of their film and called it a 'Baasha' (Rajinikanth film) moment of her life.

Earlier, the makers released the posters of Selvaraghavan and Prakash Raj.

'Raayan', touted to be a gangster drama set in North Madras, is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and also features Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and SJ Suryah in important roles. Aparna Balamurali plays Sundeep’s love interest in the film. The film has music composed by AR Rahman, cinematography by Om Prakash, editing by Prasanna GK, and action choreography by Peter Hein. Raayan will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is simultaneously directing a romantic drama titled 'Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam', with many young actors, including Anaikha Surendran, Thomas Mathews, and Priya Prakash Varrier.