Dhanush cuts his hair short for D50; Aparna Balamurali on board

CHENNAI: A few months ago, we had reported that Dhanush’s 50th film aka D50 has been tentatively titled Raayan. To be directed by Dhanush, the film will have SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, and Kalidas Jayaram in crucial roles. The exclusive updates we have for you from the film is that, Aparna Balamurali is the latest to join the star ensemble. “However, Aparna isn’t playing Dhanush’s lady in the film. She has been paired with Sundeep Kishan, who plays Dhanush’s brother,” a source in the know told DT Next.

While the actor-filmmaker was seen in a long hair and beard for Captain Miller, he has cut his hair short for Raayan. “He will be seen in almost a shaved-head look for his role in D50. The story revolves around three brothers, in which Dushara plays Dhanush’s sister,” added the source.





The film will go on floors on July 1 on East Coast Road. Around 500 houses are being built in a grand set for the film. D50 will be shot in a single stretch across 90 days in Chennai.

The makers will be releasing a title glimpse video for the film soon. Dhanush has already filmed a little over 1-minute glimpse video in the short hair look, and will present it to his fans and the audience in July. To be produced by Sun Pictures, the film is expected to be a revenge drama, for which AR Rahman is expected to compose the music.