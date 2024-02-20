D 50 titled Raayan; ARR to compose music

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Dhanush’s 50th film, tentatively titled D 50, have now officially released the first look of the film and revealed the title as Raayan. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, it marks the actor’s second venture as director, after Pa Paandi. Dhanush plays the lead in the film, and will be seen sporting a bald look for his role.

Sharing the title and the first look poster on their X account, the makers captioned, “#D50 is #Raayan. Written & Directed by @dhanushkraja. Music by @arrahman. Releasing in Tamil | Telugu | Hindi #D50FirstLook(sic).” The first look shows Dhanush looking intense, donning an apron covered in blood, along with Kalidas Jayaram and Sundeep Kishan, with agony in their eyes, standing inside a food truck.

The cast also includes SJ Suryah, Aparna Balamurali and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles. Aparna Balamurali plays Sundeep’s love interest in Raayan. Music composer AR Rahman takes on the job as the music director. The cinematography is handled by Om Prakash, and editing is done by Prassana GK.

The team has wrapped up shooting, and the film is now in the post-production stage. Raayan will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.