Dushara, Kalidas in Dhanush’s Raayan, shoot from April

CHENNAI: Dhanush’s upcoming directorial is gathering forces. While there were reports that Dhanush’s next will have Vishnu Vishal and SJ Suryah in lead roles, we hear that Dushara and Kalidas have been confirmed to play important roles in the film. This means that these young actors will be sharing screen space for the second time after Natchathiram Nagargiradhu. While there were speculations that Raayan is Dhanush’s collaboration with Selvaraghavan they have turned out to be untrue. A source told DT Next, “Raayan will be Dhanush’s directorial, which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The shoot of the film will go on floors in April. Apart from directing, Dhanush will also star in the movie. SJ Suryah and Vishnu Vishal are a part of it as well.”