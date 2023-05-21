The epicentre of Madras's cultural connect

CHENNAI: Chennai has grown beyond the aspirations of its citizens. It started as a fort for the British and a black town for their native workers.

Soon there came textile towns like Chintadripet. The British moved to large garden houses in Kilpauk and Egmore. At the turn of the 20th Century, the city had a burgeoning middle class amongst the natives, many of whom did not like the cramped and crowded parts of the migrant space.

There was a need to live in large airy spaces to justify their social status. Thus was formed the first of the nagars – Thyagaraya Nagar.

Its success soon led to other nagars which today house most of the population whereas the original black town is desolate of residences.