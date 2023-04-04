City

Stop harassing institution, teachers: Abhirami Venkatachalam on Kalakshetra row

Students protesting on the campus; Abhirami Venkatachalam
Online Desk

CHENNAI: With sexual harassment allegations by students of Kalakshetra making headlines everyday, actress Abhirami Venkatachalam has come out in support of the institution and said not to harass the management and its teachers. She further asked 'non-kalakshetrians' to stay out of the issue and not comment on it.

She took her official Instagram handle and wrote, "Stop harassing Kalakshetra. Stop harassing our teachers. Hear the story from both sides and non-kalakshetrians get the f** out of this issue, I don't need your comment....keep your dirty nose and feet out of my college...idiots stop sharing posts about sexual harassment...google the meaning properly first... l am really voicing out for my college... stop defaming it for your f*** own benefits." (sic)

On March 30, students of the institution protested on the campus for hours demanding a safe space to speak about sexual harassment and action on the sexual harassment allegations at the institute. However, the protests were temporarily halted after the management gave a verbal assurance and advised students to concentrate on their upcoming exams.

Kalakshetra row: High Court advocate Ajeetha resigns from ICC

On Monday, Chennai Police arrested Hari Padman, one of the accused after which the institution's governing body gave a verbal assurance to protesting students that the other three professors -- Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath -- accused of sexual harassment will be dismissed.

Sexual harassment charges: Action will be taken, says Kalakshetra

