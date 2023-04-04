Stop harassing institution, teachers: Abhirami Venkatachalam on Kalakshetra row

CHENNAI: With sexual harassment allegations by students of Kalakshetra making headlines everyday, actress Abhirami Venkatachalam has come out in support of the institution and said not to harass the management and its teachers. She further asked 'non-kalakshetrians' to stay out of the issue and not comment on it.

She took her official Instagram handle and wrote, "Stop harassing Kalakshetra. Stop harassing our teachers. Hear the story from both sides and non-kalakshetrians get the f** out of this issue, I don't need your comment....keep your dirty nose and feet out of my college...idiots stop sharing posts about sexual harassment...google the meaning properly first... l am really voicing out for my college... stop defaming it for your f*** own benefits." (sic)