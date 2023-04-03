Kalakshetra 'sexual harassment' row: 3 accused professors to be dismissed

CHENNAI: After Chennai police on Monday arrested assistant professor Hari Padman, the Kalashetra Foundation's Governing Board has now given verbal assurance to protesting students the other three professors -- Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath allegedly accused of sexual harassment will be dismissed.

The board also assured the suspension of assistant professor Hari Padman and said that the order for the dismissal of the other three accused professors in the complaint will be given in writing within two days. In the talks with the College management, the students said that they would not write the exam until it was announced in written format.

The verbal assurance comes after the students of Kalashetra protested on the campus on Thursday for hours demanding a safe space to speak about sexual harassment and action on the sexual harassment allegations at the institute.

Amid the protest, Kalashetra college in Adyar, Chennai, also known as Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts (RDCFA) was ordered to remain closed till April 6.

Earlier, the students wrote to the Union Culture Ministry demanding action against the Director and the Head of the Dance department of the institution. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin also said that legal action will be taken against those involved in the issue.

On March 31, Adyar AWPS (All Women Police Station) booked Hari Padman under Section 354 A (sexual harassment), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

AS Kumari, Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Commission for Women met the protesting students at the institute and collected their statements. Some of the students showed WhatsApp conversations of the perpetrator crossing the limit.