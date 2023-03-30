Sexual harassment charges: Action will be taken, says Kalakshetra

Earlier, the internal complaints committee at Kalakshetra headed by its director Revathy Ramchandran had conducted an internal investigation and had refuted the allegations made by the students.

Subsequently, the foundation issued the statement on Thursday stating that all steps will be taken to ensure that no person who is involved in any unsavory activity in the foundation will be spared.

"There have been some allegations which we are considering. Some of the students of the foundation have been protesting in our campus. The director and the deputy director from administration have spoken to the students taking into consideration the sentiments and grievances of the students. On Wednesday, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women also visited our campus and made enquiries about the allegations. The foundation had already sought explanation from the persons against whom some allegations have been made and on receipt of their explanation, the Chairman and the Governing Board will consider the appropriate action that has to be taken in accordance with its rules and regulations and in conformity with law," the foundation said in a release.