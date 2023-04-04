Kalakshetra case: 3-member panel formed to probe allegations

CHENNAI: In another development in the Kalakshetra sexual harassment case, the foundation has formed a three-member independent inquiry committee.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, the committee includes Retd Justice Kannan, Former DGP Letika Saran and Dr Shobana Varthaman.

The decision to form the committee was taken on Monday by the Kalakshetra management committee.

Earlier on Monday, the City Police arrested Hari Padman, an assistant professor in Kalakshetra foundation, two days after he was booked on sexual harassment charges based on a complaint by a former student of the institute.

Adyar AWPS (All Women Police Station) had on Friday booked a case under Section 354 A (sexual harassment), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act against Hari Padman.

The Foundation's Governing Board had also given verbal assurance to protesting students that the other three professors -- Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath accused of sexual harassment will be dismissed.