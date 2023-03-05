Fake doctorates case: Harish and his associate held in Ambur

CHENNAI: City Police on Sunday arrested two persons including Harish, the Director of 'International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council' and his associate, Raja from a hideout in Ambur, Tirupattur district in connection with distribution of allegedly fake honorary doctorates to celebrities at a function in Anna university.

Earlier, the Madras High Court also refused to grant anticipatory bail to Harish.

Harish and his organization were under severe heat after Anna University had said that strict action will be taken against those who misused the auditorium of the institution.

The International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council rented the Vivekananda hall in Anna University premises and distributed doctorates for celebrities, including music director Deva, last Sunday (February 26).