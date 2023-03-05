Fake doctorates case: Harish and his associate held in Ambur

CHENNAI: City Police on Sunday arrested two persons including Harish, the Director of 'International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council' and his associate, Raja from a hideout in Ambur, Tirupattur district in connection with distribution of allegedly fake honorary doctorates to celebrities at a function in Anna university.
Earlier, the Madras High Court also refused to grant anticipatory bail to Harish.
Harish and his organization were under severe heat after Anna University had said that strict action will be taken against those who misused the auditorium of the institution.
The International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council rented the Vivekananda hall in Anna University premises and distributed doctorates for celebrities, including music director Deva, last Sunday (February 26).
Doctorate for actor Vadivelu was handed over to him at his residence. University vice chancellor R Velraj had on Wednesday said that the permission to hire the institution's hall was mistakenly given since the authorities concerned in the institutions thought that it was just a function.
Subsequently, based on a complaint by Anna University, Kotturpuram police registered a case under sections including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 426 (mischief), 468 (forgery), 469 (forgery), r/w 471 (fraudulently uses fake document as genuine), 488 (making use of any false mark) of IPC and formed special teams to arrest Harish.
Meanwhile in a video released on social media, Harish had claimed that he had not cheated anyone and that his organisation has permission from the authority to distribute honorary doctorate.
However, he went absconding after police started searching for him.
Special teams which were formed to nab the suspects traced them to Ambur, where they were holed up in the house of his associate Raja's wife.
Raja was a house broker and was listed as Joint director in Harish's organisation.
They were brought to the city and remanded to custody.
"We will be taking them into custody and based on investigations, more arrests are expected, " a senior police officer said.
