Fake doctorates row: Police issue notice to Anna University

CHENNAI: Coming as the latest development in the fake doctorates case, the Kotturpuram police has issued a notice to Anna University in the fake doctorate case.

The notice consists of 10 questions, including who are those who approached the varsity to avail the auditorium and under what basis was the permission granted.

Anna University is supposed to provide a response to this notice in writing.

The 'director' of the 'International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council', Harish, is on the loose as he his facing charges for issuing fake honorary doctorates to celebrities such as Vadivelu and Deva.

The university administration earlier informed that permission was only given to host a 'function' and not for doctorate distribution.

Anna University officials maintained that doctorates can only be given by universities and not by private organisations. A case has been slapped under six IPC Sections, including for criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery among others.

Harish, on Friday, released a video explaining that he has not breached laws and he is empowered to distribute honorary doctorate.