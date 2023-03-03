Fake doctorate: 'Human Rights' council Director Harish absconding

CHENNAI: City Police have formed special teams to trace the 'Director' of the 'International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council', Harish, who is facing the heat for several charges including cheating for alleged distribution of fake honorary doctorates to celebrities at a function in Anna university.

Anna University had already said that strict action will be taken against those who misused the auditorium of the institution. The International Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Council rented the university hall and distributed doctorates for celebrities, including music director Deva, last Sunday.

Doctorate for actor Vadivelu was handed over to him at his residence. University vice chancellor R Velraj had on Wednesday said that the permission to hire the institution's hall was mistakenly given since the authorities concerned in the institutions thought that it was just a function.

Meanwhile in a video released on social media, Harish claimed that he had not cheated anyone and that his organisation has permission from the authority to distribute honorary doctorate. However, Harish has been absconding since police started searching for him.

"Our team has got valid clues and will apprehend them. As the complainant reached us in delay, the suspect got alerted and slipped away," a senior police officer said.