HC rejects anticipatory bail for man who issued ‘fake doctorate’

Government Advocate (criminal side) Selvam stringently objected to granting such relief to the petitioner. "The complaints were lodged by Anna University and a former judge. So, the matter could not be taken lightly and police have to investigate the accused further regarding the issuance of fake doctorates," the GA submitted.

The petitioner claimed that he has been in the service of society through his organisation named International anti-corruption and human rights councils.

He further informed the court that the event conducted on February 26 was in no way connected to Anna University and the dignitaries who were participating in the programme.

"The programme was to honor the professionals who have excelled in their respective field," Harish said, adding his organisation just utilised the AU's auditorium hall for rent.

"Police have booked a case under 420 of IPC stating that we are not competent to issue such a document. Police have been visiting my house since March 1 to arrest me. I will not abscond and never tamper with the evidence. I am not an accused and innocent," he submitted.

However, the judge rejected his submissions and dismissed the anticipatory petition.