Vani Jairam death: Police rule out foul play

CHENNAI: Chennai Police have ruled out any foul play in the death of acclaimed musician and singer, Vani Jairam who was found dead inside her house in Nungambakkam on Saturday.

A police officer who oversaw investigations cited the preliminary post mortem reports and said that her death was the result of an accidental fall.

"There was no signs of any forced entry into the house. She was living alone and the door was locked from inside. There was no foul play in her death, " said a police officer.