Vani Jairam death: Police rule out foul play

CHENNAI: Chennai Police have ruled out any foul play in the death of acclaimed musician and singer, Vani Jairam who was found dead inside her house in Nungambakkam on Saturday.
A police officer who oversaw investigations cited the preliminary post mortem reports and said that her death was the result of an accidental fall.
"There was no signs of any forced entry into the house. She was living alone and the door was locked from inside. There was no foul play in her death, " said a police officer.
The police officer further elaborated that the singer had signed a will, gifting her properties to a famous mutt after her death.
The mortal remains of Vani Jairam were handed over to the family members on Saturday and was cremated with state honours on Sunday.
On Saturday morning, A domestic help alerted Vani's younger sister after the door was not locked and there was no response when she turned up for her work. When the family members opened the door with an alternate key, she was found unconscious with an injury on her forehead. Thousand lights police station had registered a case under section 174 CrPC (unnatural death).
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android