Legendary singer Vani Jairam cremated with full state honours

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid his last respects to Vani Jairam at her residence near Haddows Road. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was accompanied by the state health minister, Ma Subramanian, and other officials.

Born as Kalaivani in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, to a Tamil family of classically trained musicians, Jairam's career started in 1971. She lent her voice for the playback for over a thousand Indian films and recorded over several thousand songs.

The singer was honoured with Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award ahead of Republic Day this year.

The late singer also recorded thousands of devotionals and private records, as well as performed in solo concerts in India and overseas.

She won the National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer three times and also has won State Government awards from the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. She has sung in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Gujarati, Haryanvi, Assamese, Tulu, and Bengali, among others.

She has worked with a slew of renowned composers like KV Mahadevan, Chakravarthy, Sathyam, Ilayaraja, and MS Vishwanathan.