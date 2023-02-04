Forensic team arrives at singer Vani Jairam's residence

According to police, Jairam who lived alone was found dead with bruises on her forehead. According to Malarkodi, the singer's househelp who had arrived for work, as usual, there was no response on ringing the bell and she alerted the singer's sister Uma. After Uma and Malarkodi entered the house using a set of duplicate keys, they found the singer unconscious in her bedroom with bruises on her forehead. Police was alerted and found her dead.

The deceased's body has been sent to Kilpauk Government Hospital.

Triplicane DC Shekhar Deshmukh said an investigation is underway.

The singer was honoured with Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award ahead of Republic Day this year.