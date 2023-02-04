Iconic singer Vani Jairam no more

CHENNAI: Iconic singer Vani Jairam who was recently conferred with Padma Bhushan passed away at her house in Chennai. She was 78.

According to reports, the singer had sustained a forehead injury at the time of her death.

Vani's career started in 1971 and has spanned over five decades. She has done playback for over one thousand movies recording over 10,000 songs.

More details awaited.