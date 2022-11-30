Footballer Priya's death: Doctors to be interrogated on Dec 6

The Madras High Court rejected the anticipatory bail petitions of doctors A Paul Ramshankar and K Somasundar, who were booked by the Greater Chennai City Police over alleged negligence.

Earlier, Health Minister Ma Subramanian denied the allegations related to the death of Priya and stated that two doctors and an anaesthetist were involved in the surgery and there was no shortage of staff. He also stated that there is no problem with the surgery performed and there was a lack of attention, which is why the compression band was not removed.

On November 15, Officials from the DME confirmed the medical negligence in the case of treatment given to Priya and suspended 2 doctors over medical negligence.

17-year-old Priya R reportedly faced complications following the surgery for ligament tear at the government peripheral hospital in Periyar Nagar. She was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi General Government Hospital on November 8 and passed away at about 7.15 am on Tuesday without responding to the treatment. R Priya was buried amid heavy police deployment in Vyasarpadi on Tuesday.