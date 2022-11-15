Footballer Priya's death: DME suspends 2 doctors over negligence

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) confirmed the medical negligence in the case of treatment given to footballer Priya. The State Health Department had launched an enquiry in the case while treating footballer Priya. Officials from the DME said that a committee was formed to investigate the case and the doctors have been suspended.

Dr R Shanthimalar suspended the two doctors after grave allegation were raised and the same was confirmed by the enquiry committee against Dr A Paul Ram Sankar, Assistant Professor of Orthopaedics, Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar and Dr K Somasundar, Casuality Medical Officer, Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar.

Dr Paul was transferred and posted as senior resident in Orthopaedics, Government Thoothukudi Medical College, Thoothukudi and Dr Somasundar was transferred as Casuality Medical Officer at Government Medical College Hospital, Virudhunagar.