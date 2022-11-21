Priya's death: No problem in the surgery performed, says Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian denied the allegations of staff shortage related to the death of footballer Priya on Monday.

He said that two doctors and an anaesthetist were involved in the surgery and there is no shortage of staff.

He said that there is no problem with the surgery performed and there was a lack of attention, which is why the compression band was not removed.

When questioned about the threat by the government doctors over the action taken on doctors, he said that the responsible doctors have accepted their fault and disciplinary action is being taken.

Doctors are against criminal actions on responsible doctors and even as per a Supreme Court order, only disciplinary action can be taken.

"The action and charges depend on the city police based on the assessment of the situation and they will change it accordingly. The meeting on the surgery audit will be held on Wednesday to discuss these concerns and how to handle such cases. The system of the checklist will also be released, " he said.